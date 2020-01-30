UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eleven Killed, Several Injured In Sargodha Van Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 06:42 PM

Eleven killed, several injured in Sargodha van accident

At least eleven persons were killed and several others sustained critical burn injuries when a passenger van caught fire after collision with a pole near Bhera interchange on Motorway on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :At least eleven persons were killed and several others sustained critical burn injuries when a passenger van caught fire after collision with a pole near Bhera interchange on Motorway on Thursday.

As per the details, the incident took place when the driver of the ill fated van lost control over his vehicle due to burst of tire.

As result, six people on the board were killed on the spot and others received injuries . The other five passengers who were critically injured were later succumbed to their injuries , reported a private news channel.

The rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Motorway Driver Vehicle Van

Recent Stories

Rohail Nazir focussed on all-important quarter-fin ..

10 minutes ago

One-day annual job fair 2020 held at UVAS

36 minutes ago

BASF increases prices in Pakistan, ASEAN and Sout ..

46 minutes ago

HUBCO 330MW Thar Energy Limited reaches financial ..

52 minutes ago

Riversong-Yellostone Duo Redefining Smart Accessor ..

54 minutes ago

Speaker announces six-member Panel of Chairmen

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.