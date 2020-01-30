Eleven killed, several injured in Sargodha van accident

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :At least eleven persons were killed and several others sustained critical burn injuries when a passenger van caught fire after collision with a pole near Bhera interchange on Motorway on Thursday.

As per the details, the incident took place when the driver of the ill fated van lost control over his vehicle due to burst of tire.

As result, six people on the board were killed on the spot and others received injuries . The other five passengers who were critically injured were later succumbed to their injuries , reported a private news channel.

The rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital.