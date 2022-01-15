UrduPoint.com

Eleven More Cases Of Omicron Detected In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Eleven more cases of Omicron detected in KP

Eleven more persons including seven men and four women were detected with Omicron variant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Eleven more persons including seven men and four women were detected with Omicron variant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to spokesman for KP Health Department, five of the eleven cases are reported from provincial metropolis.

Three cases were reported from Charsadda and one each from Khyber and Manshera. The number of Omicron cases has reached to 75 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Charsadda Women From

Recent Stories

Punjab Govt purchases no vehicle for CM's secretar ..

Punjab Govt purchases no vehicle for CM's secretariat since 2018: Hasaan Khawar

2 minutes ago
 Teenagers injure in firing incident

Teenagers injure in firing incident

2 minutes ago
 China Stands Ready to Support Iran in Fighting COV ..

China Stands Ready to Support Iran in Fighting COVID-19 Epidemic - Foreign Minis ..

2 minutes ago
 Lower House of French Parliament Approves Bill to ..

Lower House of French Parliament Approves Bill to Enact Stricter Vaccine Pass Me ..

2 minutes ago
 China, Iran Vow to Resist Unilateral Sanctions, Po ..

China, Iran Vow to Resist Unilateral Sanctions, Power Politics - Chinese Ministr ..

33 minutes ago
 Gilgit Baltistan: PPP executives brief Bilawal on ..

Gilgit Baltistan: PPP executives brief Bilawal on political situation

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.