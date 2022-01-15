Eleven more cases of Omicron detected in KP

Eleven more persons including seven men and four women were detected with Omicron variant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Eleven more persons including seven men and four women were detected with Omicron variant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to spokesman for KP Health Department, five of the eleven cases are reported from provincial metropolis.

Three cases were reported from Charsadda and one each from Khyber and Manshera. The number of Omicron cases has reached to 75 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.