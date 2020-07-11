UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eleven More Die From COVID-19 In KP

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Eleven more die from COVID-19 in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :About 11 more people have been died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 1,074.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, 369 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 29,775, a private news channel reported.

However, 20,271 active patients of the virus have recovered from the ailment so far including 768 new during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

4 hours ago

Several road infrastructure projects being execute ..

3 minutes ago

Two die, ten injure in Chaman clash

3 minutes ago

PPRA KP issues amendment in procurement of works

3 minutes ago

Police bust gang of drug dealers; arrest five drug ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.