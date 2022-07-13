UrduPoint.com

Eleven Motorcyclists Held For Doing Wheelie

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Eleven motorcyclists held for doing wheelie

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has booked eleven motorcyclists for doing wheelie during a special operation launched on Eid days.

In line with special directives of the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalila Imran Ghalzai, a special squad of CTP officials was formed to launch a comprehensive crackdown against the motorcyclists doing wheelie during Eid days. The CTP squad was deployed at flyovers and other roads of the city to prevent one wheeling.

The officials booked eleven motorcyclists for doing wheelie and over speeding.

The CTO Jalil Imran Ghalzai appreciated the performance of squad and awarded commendatory certificates among them.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the CTO said that city traffic police would continue crackdown against one wheeling in order to prevent youngsters from the disability and life risk. He said that many youngsters had lost their lives during performing one wheeling and urged parents to keep vigil on their children.

