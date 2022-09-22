UrduPoint.com

Eleven Outlaws Arrested:

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Eleven outlaws arrested:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :District police on Thursday arrested eleven accused including six proclaimed offenders and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

Police said that the teams of various police stations conducted raids under their jurisdiction and nabbed five accused Khalid,Irfan,Afaq,Sajid and Kareem, besides recovering 140-liter liquor,pistol 30-bore,gun 12-bore and rifle 44-bore.

Similarly,the police team apprehended six POs-Hammad,Shoukat,Mazhar,Dawood,Mubashar and Mumtaz who were wanted by police in a number of cases.

The accused were sent behind the bar and investigation was underway,he added.

