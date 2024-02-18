Eleven outlaws arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 11 criminals and recovered narcotics,

illegal weapons and kites from their possession.

The police teams raided at different localities and arrested 11 accused and

recovered 2.

1 kg hashish, 02 guns 12 bore, 03 pistols, 15 kites and valuables

worth Rs 715,000 from them.

The accused were identified as Faisal, Khalid, Waqas, Sohail, Bilal, Sajid,

Waseem, Sohail, Aoun, Munawar and Tanveer.

Further investigation was underway.