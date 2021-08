Eleven passengers injured in a road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR UPPER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) ::At least eleven people were injured when a passenger van they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a roadside ditch here on Tuesday.

According to Warai police spokesman,a passenger van who was on the way to Batkhela from Dir Upper fell into a roadside ditch in Bando Sholgaro area due to over speeding.

As a result,A spokesman said eleven passengers sustained serious injuries and shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, Timergara.

Police have registered a case against the van driver.

Further probe was underway.