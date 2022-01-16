Eleven patients under treatment in Lady Reading Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :The number of corona virus patients in Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar has increased to 11, spokesman Muhammad Asim told media men here on Sunday.

He said all arrangements have been made for providing good healthcare services to the corona patients currently under treatment in the hospital.

He said two patients admitted in ICU and two new patients have been admitted in the last 24 hours.