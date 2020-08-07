Eleven people booked for robbing karyana store, thrashing owner

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Eleven people among son of influential political figure was booked for committing torture on karyan store's owner after lifting household goods forcibly from the shop when the later refused to offer credit to former's servants.

According to FIR registered with Sanawan Police Station on Friday, the assailant identified as Mian Tippu Gumani, son of former MNA Khalid Gurmani, sent his servants named Bilal Khar and Mazhar Juglani to collect household items on credit from applicant shopkeeper Mujahid Hussain.

Over refusal to provide goods on credit, Tippu Gurmani along with Ashraf, Kashif, the two said servants and six unidentified accomplices vandalized the karyan store and thrashed his owner brutally. The accused left away with two sugar sacks, four large ghee packs, as many carats of cold drinks and 16,000 cash amount from the shops.

Sanawan Police have registered case against all of the nominated accused under robbery and torture sections and hurling life threats to the victim. No arrest could be made so far, it was said.