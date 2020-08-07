UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eleven People Booked For Robbing Karyana Store, Thrashing Owner

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 12:50 PM

Eleven people booked for robbing karyana store, thrashing owner

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Eleven people among son of influential political figure was booked for committing torture on karyan store's owner after lifting household goods forcibly from the shop when the later refused to offer credit to former's servants.

According to FIR registered with Sanawan Police Station on Friday, the assailant identified as Mian Tippu Gumani, son of former MNA Khalid Gurmani, sent his servants named Bilal Khar and Mazhar Juglani to collect household items on credit from applicant shopkeeper Mujahid Hussain.

Over refusal to provide goods on credit, Tippu Gurmani along with Ashraf, Kashif, the two said servants and six unidentified accomplices vandalized the karyan store and thrashed his owner brutally. The accused left away with two sugar sacks, four large ghee packs, as many carats of cold drinks and 16,000 cash amount from the shops.

Sanawan Police have registered case against all of the nominated accused under robbery and torture sections and hurling life threats to the victim. No arrest could be made so far, it was said.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Robbery FIR All From

Recent Stories

ML-I railway project will further strengthen relat ..

40 seconds ago

Court rejects Zardari’s plea for withdrawal of p ..

15 minutes ago

Heavy rain brings Karachi again into trouble

1 hour ago

COVID-19 cases worldwide top 19 million; United St ..

1 hour ago

PM to pay day-long visit to Lahore today

1 hour ago

‘Immediate UN humanitarian assistance’ mobiliz ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.