UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eleven People Rescued By Kashmore Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 02:17 PM

Eleven people rescued by Kashmore Police

SSP Kandhkot-Kashmore Amjad Sheikh has said that eleven citizens have been rescued from kidnapping after they were trapped by a female caller

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :SSP Kandhkot-Kashmore Amjad Sheikh has said that eleven citizens have been rescued from kidnapping after they were trapped by a female caller.

Talking to Media on Wednesday, he said that a gang of Taighani and Jaghirani tribes had trapped 11 people from different cities, including Atta Muhammad Gorchani, Sibghatullah Bhatti, Gulsher Ahmed, police personnel Mujahid Ali, Sanaullah, Muhammad Nawaz, Shakeel Ahmed, Ahmed Nawaz, Imran, Saifullah, who fell in love with a female caller.

He said the gang of kidnappers after ensuring that the victims were completely trapped by the female caller invited them on a visit.

The SSP stated that the police had traced the phone calls and immediately informed the possible victims of kidnapping.

He said the rescued people belonged to various cities, including Shaheed Benazirabad, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, Rohri, Sukkur, Jacobabad and other cities.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Martyrs Shaheed Visit Bahawalpur Sukkur Jacobabad Muzaffargarh Rohri Shakeel Media From Love

Recent Stories

Realme leapfrogged growth in 2020 with its 50 mill ..

1 minute ago

Sports shines as Dubai celebrates ‘World’s Coo ..

9 minutes ago

Gas suspension: CNG stations to remain closed in S ..

13 minutes ago

Ajman Police extends 50 percent discount on traffi ..

21 minutes ago

Malaysia's November producer price index falls 3.0 ..

3 minutes ago

About 584000 acre of barren land to be made cultiv ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.