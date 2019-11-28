Eleven persons injured in road accident near Muslim Bagh area of Balochistan

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :At least eleven persons were injured in a collision between two vehicles on National Highway near Muslim Bagh area of Balochistan on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, two speedy vehicles collided with each other at Kanjoghi cross near Muslim Bagh, leaving eleven persons injured in the accident.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital where the victims were identified as Wali Muhammad, Ajab Khan, Muhammad Rafiq, Muhammad Imran, Aqiluddin, Ali Ullah, Kamal Khan, Saifullah, Abdul Malik, Hafiz Ullah, and Abass.

Levies force has registered a case.