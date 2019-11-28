UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eleven Persons Injured In Road Accident Near Muslim Bagh Area Of Balochistan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 11:39 PM

Eleven persons injured in road accident near Muslim Bagh area of Balochistan

At least eleven persons were injured in a collision between two vehicles on National Highway near Muslim Bagh area of Balochistan on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :At least eleven persons were injured in a collision between two vehicles on National Highway near Muslim Bagh area of Balochistan on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, two speedy vehicles collided with each other at Kanjoghi cross near Muslim Bagh, leaving eleven persons injured in the accident.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital where the victims were identified as Wali Muhammad, Ajab Khan, Muhammad Rafiq, Muhammad Imran, Aqiluddin, Ali Ullah, Kamal Khan, Saifullah, Abdul Malik, Hafiz Ullah, and Abass.

Levies force has registered a case.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Balochistan Vehicles SITE Bagh Muslim

Recent Stories

Punjab Assembly extends validity period of four or ..

48 seconds ago

UK Court Clears Hillsborough Police Commander of M ..

3 minutes ago

Sweden Announces Bid for 2021 OSCE Chairmanship - ..

3 minutes ago

Usman Dar meets stakeholders before soft launch of ..

3 minutes ago

German police offer half a million euro reward for ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Confirms Preparations for Putin's January ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.