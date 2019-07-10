Eleven police officers transferred

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab , Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan on Wednesday notified the transfers and postings of eleven police officers.

According to the notification, SP CIA Lahore Usman Ijaz Bajwa was transferred and posted as DPO Layyah, SP Headquarters traffic Punjab Jahanzeb Nazir, was transferred and posted as the DPO Okara, DPO Okara Athar Ismail was transferred and posted at Central Police Office, SP security Lahore, Faisal Shahzad was transferred and posted as DPO Nankana, DPO Nankana Mohammad Naveed was transferred and posted at Central police Office, SSP Operations Gujranwala Saqib Sultan Mahmood was transferred and posted as DPO Vehari, DPO Vehari Mujibur Rahman Bugvi was transferred and posted at Central police Office Lahore, SSP RIB Faisalabad Syed Hussain Haider, was transferred and posted as DPO Chiniot, DPO Chinniot, Mohammad Anwar Khetran, was transferred and posted as DPO Bahawalnagar, DPO Bahawalnagar Amara Athar was transferred and posted at Central Police Office Lahore and services of DSP-V, SPU Punjab Ehsan ul Haq, are placed at the disposal of DIG Traffic Punjab, with immediate effect.