UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eleven Police Officers Transferred In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 20 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 10:43 PM

Eleven police officers transferred in Punjab

Inspector General Police, Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan has notified the transfers and postings of eleven police officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Inspector General Police, Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan has notified the transfers and postings of eleven police officers.

According to police, DSP Organised Crime Muzaffargarh, Rehan-ur-Rasool was transferred and posted as ADIG, D.G. Khan Region, ADIG D.G. Khan Region Farooq Ahmad Khan, was transferred and posted DSP Legal D.G.

Khan Region, services of awaiting posting DSP, Mansoor Naji placed at the disposal of DIG Traffic Punjab for further posting, awaiting posting DSP Saleem Haider Shah, was posted as DSP Organized Crime Sheikhupura, awaiting posting DSP Muhammad Afsar was posted as DSP Organized Crime-II Rawalpindi, awaiting posting DSP Ejaz Hussain Shah, was posted as DSP Security VVIP-II Rawalpindi awaiting posting, DSP Ghazanfar Abbas, was posted as SDPO Mian Channu Khanewal, services of the awaiting posting DSP Mohammad Ashraf, placed at the disposal of Addl: IGP Special Branch, Punjab, Lahore for further posting, awaiting posting DSP Razakar Hussain Shah was posted as DSP Security Governor House Lahore, DSP Security Governor House Lahore Naeem Aziz, was transferred and posted as SDPO Sadar, Toba Tek Singh, while DSP Cantt City Traffic Police Lahore Nadeem Butt was directed to report Central Police Office, Punjab, Lahore, with immediate effect.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Governor Punjab Traffic Rawalpindi Sheikhupura Khanewal Muzaffargarh Toba Tek Singh Nawaz Khan

Recent Stories

Kashmiris resolute to take liberation struggle to ..

2 minutes ago

Commander Us Navcent Meets Chief Of The Naval Staf ..

8 minutes ago

Moldova's Parliament Endorses Composition of Deleg ..

54 seconds ago

Seriously injured Froome out of Tour de France - B ..

55 seconds ago

PTI govt committed to continue accountability proc ..

57 seconds ago

KP present people-friendly, surplus budget: Shauka ..

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.