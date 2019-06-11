Eleven police officers transferred in Punjab

Inspector General Police, Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan has notified the transfers and postings of eleven police officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan has notified the transfers and postings of eleven police officers.

According to police, DSP Organised Crime Muzaffargarh, Rehan-ur-Rasool was transferred and posted as ADIG, D.G. Khan Region, ADIG D.G. Khan Region Farooq Ahmad Khan, was transferred and posted DSP Legal D.G.

Khan Region, services of awaiting posting DSP, Mansoor Naji placed at the disposal of DIG Traffic Punjab for further posting, awaiting posting DSP Saleem Haider Shah, was posted as DSP Organized Crime Sheikhupura, awaiting posting DSP Muhammad Afsar was posted as DSP Organized Crime-II Rawalpindi, awaiting posting DSP Ejaz Hussain Shah, was posted as DSP Security VVIP-II Rawalpindi awaiting posting, DSP Ghazanfar Abbas, was posted as SDPO Mian Channu Khanewal, services of the awaiting posting DSP Mohammad Ashraf, placed at the disposal of Addl: IGP Special Branch, Punjab, Lahore for further posting, awaiting posting DSP Razakar Hussain Shah was posted as DSP Security Governor House Lahore, DSP Security Governor House Lahore Naeem Aziz, was transferred and posted as SDPO Sadar, Toba Tek Singh, while DSP Cantt City Traffic Police Lahore Nadeem Butt was directed to report Central Police Office, Punjab, Lahore, with immediate effect.