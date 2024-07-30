Open Menu

Eleven Policemen In Sargodha Get Best Performance Certificates

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2024 | 08:42 PM

Eleven policemen in Sargodha get best performance certificates

RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui distributed appreciation certificates and prizes to the District Police Officers of the four districts

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui distributed appreciation certificates and prizes to the District Police Officers of the four districts.

Appreciation certificates were issued to 11 officers on showing extraordinary performance .

Among the other recipients of awards are 6 police officers and personnel of Bhakkar district and 9 police officers and personnel of Mianwali. The RPO said that police was maintaining it's high quality of professionalism and discipline . "Our young men have sacrificed their lives for the sake of peace," he added.

