Eleven Reports Of Various Standing Committees Presented In Senate
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) As many as 11 reports of various standing committees including Interior, law and justices and Federal education and Professional Training were presented in the Senate on Wednesday.
The reports were presented by Faisal Saleem Rehman, Farooq H Naek and Khalida Ateeb respectively in the House.
Chairman, Standing Committee on Interior Faisal Saleem Rehman presented reports of the Committee on a bill to provide for the establishment of a National Forensics Agency [The National Forensics Agency Bill, 2024], a bill further to amend the Payment of Wages Act, 1936 [The Payment of Wages (Amendment) Bill, 2024], a bill further to amend the Islamabad Rent Restriction Ordinance, 2001 [The Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, 2024] a bill further to amend the Provincial Motor Vehicles Ordinance, 1965 [The Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2024], a Bill further to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 [The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024] a bill further to amend the Factories Act, 1934 [The Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2024].
Chairman, Standing Committee on Law and Justice Farooq H Naek presented the reports of the Committee on a Bill further to amend the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Act, 2020 [The Legal Aid and Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024] and on a Bill further to amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1997 [The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) (Amendment) Bill, 2024].
Similarly, Khalida Ateeb on behalf of Chairperson, Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training Bushra Anjum Butt presented the report of the Committee on a point of public importance raised by Senator Manzoor Ahmed, regarding discontinuation of allowance to the Professors, Teachers and employees of BUITEMS University, Balochistan.
Meanwhile, minister for Law and Justice Azma Nazeer Tarar laid before the Senate the Annual Reports of the National Economic Council (NEC) for the Financial Years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 in the House, as required by clause (5) of Article 156 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
APP/raz-szm
Recent Stories
LHC stops dog culling campaign across Punjab
Mother sells newborn to pay husband’s debt in India
JIT declares eight PTI workers innocent, holds Hassan Niazi’s sister guilty in ..
Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake City Panthers
George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat Pakistan by 11 runs in first T ..
WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country’s other parts
Vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?
Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif
Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes
Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week
PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Distt admin bans single-use plastics, thin polyethylene bags4 minutes ago
-
Experts highlighted strategic options for Pakistan at conference"US-China Maritime Competition in In ..4 minutes ago
-
High level meeting held to address healthcare issues Mansehra district4 minutes ago
-
Interior Ministry submits report to IHC regarding PTI protest4 minutes ago
-
Court awards 41 years jail sentence to three drugs smugglers14 minutes ago
-
EUM honours outstanding athletes14 minutes ago
-
Court serves notices on post-arrest bail pleas of 56 protesters14 minutes ago
-
IHC postpones hearing on Gandapur's petition14 minutes ago
-
SZABIST University students visit operations division14 minutes ago
-
Police get further 3-day custody of nine accused14 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notice on ICA regarding formation of capital's assembly14 minutes ago
-
Balochistan’s development, prosperity of residents; top priority: PM24 minutes ago