Eleven reports of various standing committees presented in Senate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) As many as 11 reports of various standing committees including Interior, law and justices and Federal education and Professional Training were presented in the Senate on Wednesday.

The reports were presented by Faisal Saleem Rehman, Farooq H Naek and Khalida Ateeb respectively in the House.

Chairman, Standing Committee on Interior Faisal Saleem Rehman presented reports of the Committee on a bill to provide for the establishment of a National Forensics Agency [The National Forensics Agency Bill, 2024], a bill further to amend the Payment of Wages Act, 1936 [The Payment of Wages (Amendment) Bill, 2024], a bill further to amend the Islamabad Rent Restriction Ordinance, 2001 [The Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, 2024] a bill further to amend the Provincial Motor Vehicles Ordinance, 1965 [The Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2024], a Bill further to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 [The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024] a bill further to amend the Factories Act, 1934 [The Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2024].

Chairman, Standing Committee on Law and Justice Farooq H Naek presented the reports of the Committee on a Bill further to amend the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Act, 2020 [The Legal Aid and Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024] and on a Bill further to amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1997 [The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) (Amendment) Bill, 2024].

Similarly, Khalida Ateeb on behalf of Chairperson, Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training Bushra Anjum Butt presented the report of the Committee on a point of public importance raised by Senator Manzoor Ahmed, regarding discontinuation of allowance to the Professors, Teachers and employees of BUITEMS University, Balochistan.

Meanwhile, minister for Law and Justice Azma Nazeer Tarar laid before the Senate the Annual Reports of the National Economic Council (NEC) for the Financial Years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 in the House, as required by clause (5) of Article 156 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

APP/raz-szm