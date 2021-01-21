UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eleven Shopkeepers Caught Over Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 02:48 PM

Eleven shopkeepers caught over profiteering

The price control magistrates arrested 11 shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the district on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates arrested 11 shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the district on Thursday.

According to the district administration spokesman, the magistrates also imposed Rs 20,000 fine on several shopkeepers.

They inspected various points in Chak 86 NB, 52 NB, 66 NB and 39 NB, and found eleven shopkeepers involved in overcharging.

The shopkeepers were identified as Faisal Raza, Nigha Hussain, Naeem, Tauqeer, Shahid,Sultan and others.

Related Topics

Fine Price

Recent Stories

Very cold weather forecast for city

2 minutes ago

UK Refuses to Grant EU's Ambassador Full Diplomati ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's 1st Serial Su-57 Fighters Deployed to Cou ..

2 minutes ago

3 soldiers killed in helicopter crash in New York

5 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka surpasses 55 ..

5 minutes ago

Bangladesh to start covid vaccinations next week

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.