Eleven shopkeepers caught over profiteering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates arrested 11 shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the district on Thursday.

According to the district administration spokesman, the magistrates also imposed Rs 20,000 fine on several shopkeepers.

They inspected various points in Chak 86 NB, 52 NB, 66 NB and 39 NB, and found eleven shopkeepers involved in overcharging.

The shopkeepers were identified as Faisal Raza, Nigha Hussain, Naeem, Tauqeer, Shahid,Sultan and others.