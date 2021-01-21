UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eleven Shopkeepers Caught Over Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 02:50 PM

Eleven shopkeepers caught over profiteering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates arrested 11 shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the district on Thursday.

According to the district administration spokesman, the magistrates also imposed Rs 20,000 fine on several shopkeepers.

They inspected various points in Chak 86 NB, 52 NB, 66 NB and 39 NB, and found eleven shopkeepers involved in overcharging.

The shopkeepers were identified as Faisal Raza, Nigha Hussain, Naeem, Tauqeer, Shahid,Sultan and others.

Related Topics

Fine Price

Recent Stories

US Joins WHO's COVAX Coronavirus Vaccination Initi ..

2 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim on 21 jan 2021

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims 25 lives, 714 new cases reporte ..

2 minutes ago

CM Sindh approves Rs170m grant for KMC, vows to ma ..

2 minutes ago

US thanks WHO for leading global Covid-19 response ..

2 minutes ago

At least 13 dead in Baghdad suicide attack: milita ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.