Eleven small dams to be completed by July 2022 : Chief Minister Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the Small Dams Project in Nagarparkar area was launched with the construction of 42 small Dams, of which 23 dams have been completed, while the ongoing construction of the remaining 11 Dams would be completed in July, 2022.

This he said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Kalidas Small Dam at Nagarparkar on Wednesday, said a statement issued here from the CM House.

Talking about the small dam projects, Syed Murad Ali Shah said "the Karoonjhar Hills in Nagarparkar spread over 400 square kilometers and on average it receives 13-inch rainfalls that generates 0.095 Million Acre feet of water." He said that the water generated from this potential area needed to be stored. "Before construction of dams all water used to go waste to the Rann of Katch," he added.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that before construction of the small dams Project, there was acute shortage of water, therefore people used to migrate along with the cattle from Nagarparkar to the Barrage areas in search of their livelihood.

He added that during the migration process people used to face great troubles, including deaths of their cattle.

The CM Sindh said that the drought period in Nagarparkar used to be dangerous in which people were losing their cattle, the main source of their livelihood. "Now, after completion of 23 small dams, the large quantity of rain water is being stored for the people, their animals, agriculture and for the wild life for the whole year," he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the completion of 23 dams has started providing sufficient benefits to the people of the area. "The residents of over 45 to 50 villages are not only drinking water from the dams but extinguishing thirst of their animals and irrigating their around 45,000 barren lands," he said and added "after completion of the whole Project about 85000 acres of the agriculture Land would be cultivated and 87 villages would have the facility to use dam water.

" Speaking about Kalidas Dam, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Kalidas Dam has been constructed on Ghordharo Nai, located at a distance of one kilometer in the west of Nagarparkar Town at the cost of Rs 333 million.

"This dam has proved to be very beneficial for the people of the town, and the people living in the adjoining areas. "this dam is a storage facility and three months have passed to the last rainfall but still 13 feet of water is available at crest against 15 feet maximum depth," he said and added the water would remain available in the dam for the whole year up to next monsoon season.

He said that the height of the dam was 15 feet and the width of its R.C.C Spillway has been kept at 90 feet and it was a R.C.C retention weir.

He said the catchment of Kalidas dam spread over eight Square kilometers. Its maximum discharge would be 21,000 cusecs and its max Reservoir Capacity was 1012.30 acre feet.

The chief minister said that the catchment area of all the 42 small dams spread over 400 square kilometers which receive average 12 inch rainfall.

He added that 21 Nais have been identified which would feed the dams and make 1,10,000 acre feet of water available for the dams. Its gross command area has been measured at 2,08,000 acres.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah, these dams would irrigate 85,000 acres of land and provide drinking water to 87 villages. "Overall a population of 73,000 sould would benefit from the entire project," he concluded.