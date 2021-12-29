UrduPoint.com

Eleven Suspects Held In Against Anti Social Elements, Hashish, Liquor, Mainpuri Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2021 | 07:48 PM

Eleven suspects held in against anti social elements, hashish, liquor, mainpuri recovered

The local police in Hyderabad on Wednesday conducted raids in a crackdown against anti social elements and rounded up 11 accused besides recovering mainpuri, liquor, Indian gutka and other contrabands from their possession

According to the police spokesman, Pinyari, Hatri, Hali Road and Maki Shah Police arrested Ahsan Raza, Atif Rasool with 500 packets of mainpuri, 12 sacks of raw substance used for making gutka, Hasnain Qureshi, Nadeem alias Bhora Qureshi, Muzamil Khan Sawati with 840 packets of mainpuri, Muhammad Rizwan Dhobi with one kg and 50 grams hashish, Muhammad Ashfaq with 10,000 sachets of Indian Gutka, Sanghar Leghari with 500 grams hashish, Zahir Ali Shah with 5 liters liquor and Imdad Ali Pathan with 4 whisky bottles.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations were underway, spokesman added.

