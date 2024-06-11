Eleven Terrorists Killed In IBO In Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM
The military media wing says multiple terrorist hideouts were also busted during the operation in Lakki Marwat district.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2024) Eleven terrorists were killed during an intelligence based operation in Lakki Marwat district, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.
According to the ISPR, multiple terrorist hideouts were also busted.
The intelligence based operation was in response to the recent Improvised Explosive Device explosion that claimed the lives of seven brave soldiers including Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas and Subedar Major Muhammad Nazir.
Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist in the area.
In its statement, the ISPR reaffirmed the determination to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded the security forces for killing eleven militants during an effective action against terrorists in Lakki Marwat district.
In a statement, he said the valiant members of Pakistan's security forces conducted a successful operation against terrorists by putting their lives at stake.
The Prime Minister said security forces have always been proved as an iron wall in the war against terrorism. He said the entire nation is standing with the security forces in war against terrorism.
Shehbaz Sharif also presented tribute to martyrs and veterans of the Pakistan Army. He said we are committed for complete elimination of terrorism.
Recent Stories
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Advisor condoles over demise of Bakhtzada's mother, Mirwali and Taskin Zafar7 minutes ago
-
DG RDA briefs officers of 37th PSMG course7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs authorities not to allow anyone to set up illegal cattle markets7 minutes ago
-
Technical, educational institution’s collaboration to enhance skill development workforce7 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather forecast for Karachi7 minutes ago
-
3 injured in fire17 minutes ago
-
87 copy cases reported in HSC Part-I exam27 minutes ago
-
IIUI President inaugurates STBS27 minutes ago
-
Three die in separate incidents in DI Khan27 minutes ago
-
Governor regrets prolong delay in Arbab Niaz Stadium reconstruction37 minutes ago
-
Badges pinned to newly promoted 14 cops37 minutes ago
-
Kohat police claim to arrest five member gang37 minutes ago