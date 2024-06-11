Open Menu

Eleven Terrorists Killed In IBO In Lakki Marwat: ISPR

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

The military media wing says multiple terrorist hideouts were also busted during the operation in Lakki Marwat district.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2024) Eleven terrorists were killed during an intelligence based operation in Lakki Marwat district, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

According to the ISPR, multiple terrorist hideouts were also busted.

The intelligence based operation was in response to the recent Improvised Explosive Device explosion that claimed the lives of seven brave soldiers including Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas and Subedar Major Muhammad Nazir.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist in the area.

In its statement, the ISPR reaffirmed the determination to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded the security forces for killing eleven militants during an effective action against terrorists in Lakki Marwat district.

In a statement, he said the valiant members of Pakistan's security forces conducted a successful operation against terrorists by putting their lives at stake.

The Prime Minister said security forces have always been proved as an iron wall in the war against terrorism. He said the entire nation is standing with the security forces in war against terrorism.

Shehbaz Sharif also presented tribute to martyrs and veterans of the Pakistan Army. He said we are committed for complete elimination of terrorism.

