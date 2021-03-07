UrduPoint.com
Eleven Vehicles Impounded Over Missing Documents, Driving License

Sun 07th March 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded eleven vehicles over missing documents and driving license during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the District Regional Transport Authority under the supervision of Secretary (RTA) Rana Mohsin launched a special operation to control road mishaps by launching a crackdown against the vehicles without complete documents and driving license of drivers.

The RTA team have impounded eleven vehicles and issued warning to various others over missing documents and driving license.

Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin said that crackdown would be launched on daily basis to prevent road mishaps by taking action against drivers without driving license.

