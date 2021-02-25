UrduPoint.com
Eleven Vote Registration Centres Set Up In NosheroFeroz District

Sumaira FH 22 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Eleven vote registration centres set up in NosheroFeroz district

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :District Election Commissioner Saleemuddin said that eleven centers have been set up for submission centers in Naushero Feroze district as per the directives of Election Commission of Pakistan.

According to a handout by the district information office here on Thursday, DEC said that In these centers, persons belongs to District Naushero Feroz can obtain and submit forms for registration, transfer, expulsion and accuracy of their vote.

Eligible voters can send their CNIC no at 8300 for their voting information later they will receive a confirmation message from the Election Commission of Pakistan which will contain complete voting information at permanent address listed in the National Identity Card.

Form 21 will be used for voter registrations, form 22 for disposing off votes and form 23 for verification.

The people of Naushero Feroze District are requested to ensure proper registration of their vote before the release of the schedule of local body elections.

