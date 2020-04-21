UrduPoint.com
Eligibility Examination To Regularize Services Of Headmasters, Headmistresses Sought

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindh school education and Literacy Department has asked the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) to examine the eligibility of the Headmasters and Headmistresses, appointed through a test by the IBA-Sukkur, to regularize their services.

According to a letter available to APP, "The competent authority i.e Chief Minister Sindh after taking into consideration, the purview of appointment in (BS-17) which comes under the Sindh Public Service Commissioner in accordance with the Sindh Civil Servant Act 1973, has decided to get the eligibility of the headmasters or headmistresses examined so that their services may be regularized, if found eligible or competent for the said positions.

" A request had been made to the SPSC for further necessary action that might be taken as per law, rule or policy.

It is pertinent to mention that the posts of headmasters and headmistresses were taken out from the purview of the SPSC in relaxation of the rules through Sindh Civil Servant Act 1973.

Accordingly, the IBA- Sukkur conducted a test through advertisement published on May 10, 2015 to fill the posts of headmasters or headmistresses and recommended 1089 candidates for their appointment on ad hoc basis and 968 candidates submitted their joining in July 2017. At present937 candidates were performing their duties.

The ad hoc period was extended for a period of one year which shall expire in July 2020.

