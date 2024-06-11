Eliminating Child Labour Key To Ensure Bright Future Of Children: NA Speaker
Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday said that eliminating child labour is a key to ensure the bright future of children.
“Children are the future of this country and no one can be allowed to deprive them of their potential, dignity and rights. Parliament of Pakistan is committed to eradicate child labour “the speaker said in a message on ‘World Day Against Child Labour’.
The Speaker said that child labour is a serious social challenge and it is hurting the physical, mental and emotional growth of millions of children globally, who are unfortunately involved in the child labour.
He further, emphasized the need for enhanced investment in education, social protection programs, and child protective services said a news release.
He also stressed the importance of raising awareness about the issue and engaging civil society, parents, children, and the larger public to eliminate child labour along with all its forms once and for all.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commended the efforts of all stakeholders working tirelessly to combat child labour and to promote children's rights.
He urged all stakeholders to continue their efforts and work in consensus to eradicate child labour.
On this occasion, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah said that child labour is a serious social issue that needs to be addressed urgently.
He emphasized that children should be have an access to quality education and a safe environment, rather than being forced into forced labour.
He also stressed that the government, civil society, and individuals must join hands to eliminate child labour and ensure that every child has access to their fundamental rights.
Recent Stories
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM Dar urges UN chief's role for just resolution of Kashmir dispute6 minutes ago
-
NADRA deploys teams in union councils6 minutes ago
-
Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs ensures inclusive services for people with disabilities in Madinah ..16 minutes ago
-
Afzal Khokhar calls on CM, discuss development initiatives16 minutes ago
-
Trader hurt critically on robbery's resistance26 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts launch of veteran civil servant Salman Faruqui’s book “Dear Mr. Jinnah”26 minutes ago
-
Hospitality facilities in Makkah must comply with safety regulation, stresses Saudi tourism ministry26 minutes ago
-
'Govt committed to provide items at official rates'26 minutes ago
-
Pre Hajj operation successfully completed: PIA Spokesman36 minutes ago
-
Dr Munawar Hussain assumes charge as acting VC SSUET36 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for city36 minutes ago
-
UAD to start new degree programmes soon: VC36 minutes ago