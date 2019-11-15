UrduPoint.com
Fri 15th November 2019 | 08:05 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal Friday said the bureau considers elimination of corruption top priority.

He said this during his visit to NAB Lahore office where NAB Director General briefed him about the mega corruption cases besides recoveries made by NAB Lahore from the elements involved in corruption, said a press release issued here.

Javed Iqbal said NAB officers and personnel were making sincere efforts for recovery of the looted money. NAB Lahore distributed above Rs 190 million among affectees of Double Shah case, while Rs 360 million more would also be distributed, he added.

He said NAB distributed Rs 1,050 million collectively among thousands of affectees of Double Shah case.

During the last few months, NAB had deposited an hefty amount of Rs 71 billion in national exchequer which was a historic achievement of the bureau.

The chairman said that housing sector cases were also being resolved on priority basis along with mega corruption cases. He said that during last two years, NAB Lahore helped 54,0000 affectees of housing sector get their right.

Javed Iqbal said that in illegal housing societies cases, during the last two years, NAB Lahore had filed 14 corruption references in accountability courts. He said NAB Lahore deposited Rs 31 billion in national exchequer during the last two years.

All initiatives of NAB were aimed to provide corruption-free environment to the coming generations, he added.

