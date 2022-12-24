Eliminating crimes, ensuring safety of people top priority: IGP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab, Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan has said that eliminating crimes while ensuring the safety of citizens' lives and property is top priority, in which any omission will be intolerable.

He said this while presiding over his first RPOs conference at the Central Police Office (CPO) here on Saturday. He informed the officers about his policy and priorities.

IG Punjab expressed concern over the crime situation across the province and said that the report of 'all is good' will no longer work, practical steps have to be taken and crime control will be the only measure to evaluate the performance of the officers.

IG Punjab ordered the officers to perform their duties according to the constitution and law. He said that there will be no compromise on the discipline of the force, there should be a clear difference in the Punjab police.

Amir Zulfiqar Khan IG Punjab while giving the task of monitoring the performance of the officers to the Special Branch, directed that the report should be submitted to him on daily basis. He directed that foolproof security should be provided for Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas celebrations across the province.

Amir Zulfiqar directed that in view of the recent wave of terrorism, the security of sensitive and public places should be re-evaluated across the province.

Moreover, in view of the recent incidents, CTD Punjab should take special measures to wipe out the terrorists completely.

IG directed that special squads of police teams should be formed to maintain the atmosphere of law and order on new year's night while ensuring strict legal action under zero tolerance against lawbreakers involved in aerial firing, one -wheeling and rioting.

He was told that 28,000 officers and personnel will perform security duties on the Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas celebrations across the province, while more than 6,000 officers and officials will perform duties in the provincial capital, Lahore.

IG Punjab directed that the senior officers should go in the field themselves and review the security arrangements of the sensitive places of worship. He directed that additional personnel should be deployed and special measures must be taken in Murree in view of the additional tourists during the snowfall season.

IG Punjab directed RPOs, DPOs and field officers to leave their offices and make surprise visits to police stations. He said that the welfare of the force was the first priority, the field officers should regularly hold Darbar so that all possible relief can be given to the force.

Additional IG Operations, Additional IG CTD, Additional IG Special Branch, officers posted in Central Police Office, heads of all units, police officers of Lahore including CCPO Lahore were present in the conference while RPOs, CPOs, DPOs participated in the conference through video link.