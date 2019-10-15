Eliminating hunger: World Food to be observed Wednesday

Likewise other parts of the globe, World Food Day would be observed across the country on October 16 (Wednesday) with a resolve to ensure food safety and security, besides expediting measures to eliminate hunger, malnutrition particularly in children and women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Likewise other parts of the globe, World Food Day would be observed across the country on October 16 (Wednesday) with a resolve to ensure food safety and security, besides expediting measures to eliminate hunger, malnutrition particularly in children and women.

The food day is observed every year in connection with the the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization�of the�United Nations�in 1945 on the same date.

The day is celebrated widely by many other organizations concerned about�food security, including the�World Food Program and the International Fund for Agricultural Development.

In order to mark the day, a ceremony would be held at National Agriculture Research Center (NARC), which has been organized by Ministry of National Food Security and Research in collaboration with Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The theme of this year, world food day is "Our actions are our future. Healthy diets for a zero hunger world".

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan would inaugurate the event, which among others would be attend by the FAO Country Representative in Pakistan Min� Dowlatchahi, officials from the World Food Program and other development partners and donor agencies, research institutions and scientists.

According to FAO, globally the number of undernourished people is on the rise as more than 820 million people in the world, or roughly one in nine people, are going hungry, where as the number in Pakistan is 40.0 million people.

Preliminary results of a Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) study show a strong relationship between poverty and food insecurity in Pakistan where 42% of poor and 12% of non-poor are consuming less calories than the minimum dietary energy requirements.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan was among the countries which were producing surplus staple food grains including wheat, rice, maize for last many consecutive years.

In order to ensure social safety, the government had also launched social safety protection Ehsaas and under the program , the money spent on underprivileged segments of society would be increased by Rs80 billion, and further by Rs120bn by 2020.