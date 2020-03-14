Eliminating poverty from country will require support to small business activities : Pitafi

Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi Saturday said the eliminating of poverty from the country would require support to small business activities like uplifting the fisheries and livestock sectors

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi Saturday said the eliminating of poverty from the country would require support to small business activities like uplifting the fisheries and livestock sectors.

"The need for providing a conducive environment to the investors and the role of the non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in this regard is crucial," the minister said while addressing a workshop organized by the Thardeep here at a local hotel.

The provincial minister said all possible steps are being taken to provide the facilities to the farmers of the region.

He said that arranging the livestock expo at Hyderabad was also meant to promote the potential of the livestock sector across the country.

Pitafi underscored the need of capacity development of the farmers to enhance the production while meeting all the regulatory standards.

He apprised that an effective vaccination program was being carried out in rural as well as urban areas of the province to immunize the livestock animals.

The Thardeep's Chief Executive Allah Nawaz Samoo gave a detailed presentation about projects of his NGO.

MPA Fayyaz Ahmed Butt, MPAs Balochistan Assembly Shaheena Kaka, Maha Jabin, Ahmed Nawaz and Qadir Nahil, Secretary Local Government Balochistan Saleh Muhammad and Additional Secretary Social Welfare Balochistan Abdul Rauf, among other officials attended the workshop.