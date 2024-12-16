Open Menu

Eliminating Terrorism Is Inevitable: Maryam Nawaz

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that the APS tragedy taught a lesson that ending terrorism is inevitable.

In her message on the 10th anniversary of the APS tragedy, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz paid tribute to the martyrs of the Army Public School tragedy. Maryam Nawaz said that ten years have passed since the Army Public School Peshawar tragedy, but the wounds are still fresh. The dark morning of December 16, 2014, is etched in the hearts of every Pakistani. Terrorists brutally targeted 147 innocent children and their teachers, she added.

She said that young students who wanted to brighten the future of this country with the light of knowledge fell victim to brutality.

The December 16 tragedy was not only an attack on the school but also on humanity, education and the bright future of Pakistan, she said.

The Punjab Chief Minister further said that the APS martyrs are the heroes of our nation, the courage and patience of the parents and families of the martyrs are commendable. She said that the dream of the 147 martyrs of the APS tragedy was a better Pakistan and it is our responsibility to turn it into reality, adding we will die only after winning the war against terrorism.

