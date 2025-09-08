Open Menu

Eliminating Terrorism, Strengthening Governance Top Priorities For Balochistan: CM Bugti

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2025 | 06:10 PM

DERA BUGTI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has declared the elimination of terrorism and the improvement of governance as the province’s foremost priorities.

Addressing an open court (Khuli Kachehri) in Bhekar, Bugti urged political stakeholders to move beyond “non-issues” and focus on the real challenges hindering development.

The event drew a large turnout of citizens and members of the provincial assembly, offering a rare platform for direct public engagement.

CM Bugti listened attentively to grievances and issued immediate directives to officials, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to swift and practical solutions.

Sarfraz Bugti described terrorism as a “cancer” that has deeply affected all segments of society. He commended the sacrifices made by the people of Dera Bugti in their pursuit of peace and national unity, emphasizing that the integrity of the state must be upheld at all costs.

He cautioned against the practice of linking everyday societal issues with state responsibilities, stressing that such narratives undermine national cohesion. “The government’s doors are open to all,” he assured, highlighting his commitment to inclusive and responsive governance.

While affirming the public’s right to peaceful protest, the Chief Minister condemned disruptive actions such as road blockades, warning that coercion and violence will not be tolerated. He called for responsible civic engagement that respects public convenience and national dignity.

To enhance service delivery at the grassroots level, Sarfraz Bugti directed local government representatives to adopt a more proactive approach. He reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to providing development funds to local bodies, contingent upon transparency and alignment with national values.

