Elimination Of Corruption Essential For Country's Development: Dr. Munir

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 08:34 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Balochistan Chapter President, Dr. Munir Ahmed Baloch Thursday said indiscriminate action against the corrupt element was being continued in the country as elimination of corruption essential for sustainable development

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Balochistan Chapter President, Dr. Munir Ahmed Baloch Thursday said indiscriminate action against the corrupt element was being continued in the country as elimination of corruption essential for sustainable development.

Talking to APP, he said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was taking action against those who were involved in corruption and put the country on verge of crises especially economic crisis, adding in this regard, accountability is not against any particular family or specific political party.

He said Sharif family had looted resources of the country and now they were just making hue and cry.

Dr, Munir Baloch stated Prime Minister Imran Khan has introduced comprehensive reforms to curb corruption and ensure good governance in the country.

PTI Balochsitan Chapter President Dr. Munir Baloch termed PTI's performance best as government successfully eliminating 57-years of corruption and now country is on the path of development.

He said national economic is being improved through comprehensive polices, despite measures would be taken to provide maximum relief to public.

Despite facing so many challenges by the incumbent government, Alhamdulillah country is on the path of development, he said, adding time is not far away when people would get benefits of development schemes after their completion.

Dr. Munir Ahmed Baloch said indiscriminate accountability was necessary to eradicate corruption from the country.

