UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elimination Of Corruption Essential For Development Of Country, Balochistan: Bilal Khan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 10:47 PM

Elimination of corruption essential for development of country, Balochistan: Bilal Khan

Coordinator to Chief Minister Balohistan for Public Affairs Bilal Khan Kakar on Tuesday said the dream of construction and development could not be achieved until menace of corruption was eradicated from the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Coordinator to Chief Minister Balohistan for Public Affairs Bilal Khan Kakar on Tuesday said the dream of construction and development could not be achieved until menace of corruption was eradicated from the country.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation here at his office.

Bilal Khan Kakar said the vision of the present provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Mir Kamal Khan is becoming more and more prominent.

The performance of the departments are being improved and various projects, including sanitation, education, are being worked on in a better way, he said a clear example of this is the seriousness of the Corona epidemic and the resumption of social activities.

He said this is also the policy of the provincial government to create Job opportunities for youth while the previous government was running governments only on propaganda, but now the problems are being solved and progress is being made on a solid basis.

He said resolving of some issues of public would take times and serious efforts were underway to address them for welfare of public saying the goal of good governance could only be achieved by controlling illegal recruitment and misuse of funds.

He also urged people that they must fulfill their responsibilities to gain this goal.

Related Topics

Corruption Chief Minister Education Job Progress Bilal Khan From Government

Recent Stories

Opposition will go for horsetrading during Senate ..

4 minutes ago

Head of RT DE Summoned by Berlin Police - Reports

4 minutes ago

Couple dies in road accident

4 minutes ago

FM assures Chilean counterpart of Pakistan's all p ..

8 minutes ago

Departments asked to clear dues in head of adverti ..

8 minutes ago

CDA generates Rs 32.27 mln revenue during last mon ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.