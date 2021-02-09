Elimination of corruption essential for development of country, Balochistan: Bilal Khan

Coordinator to Chief Minister Balohistan for Public Affairs Bilal Khan Kakar on Tuesday said the dream of construction and development could not be achieved until menace of corruption was eradicated from the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Coordinator to Chief Minister Balohistan for Public Affairs Bilal Khan Kakar on Tuesday said the dream of construction and development could not be achieved until menace of corruption was eradicated from the country.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation here at his office.

Bilal Khan Kakar said the vision of the present provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Mir Kamal Khan is becoming more and more prominent.

The performance of the departments are being improved and various projects, including sanitation, education, are being worked on in a better way, he said a clear example of this is the seriousness of the Corona epidemic and the resumption of social activities.

He said this is also the policy of the provincial government to create Job opportunities for youth while the previous government was running governments only on propaganda, but now the problems are being solved and progress is being made on a solid basis.

He said resolving of some issues of public would take times and serious efforts were underway to address them for welfare of public saying the goal of good governance could only be achieved by controlling illegal recruitment and misuse of funds.

He also urged people that they must fulfill their responsibilities to gain this goal.