LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that those who looted national exchequer would have to be answerable as elimination of corruption, loot and plunder was imperative for country's progress.

In a statement, the Chief Minister wondered that corrupt elements who robbed national kitty in their regimes were now talking about the masses.

The country would have not indebted, had there been no corruption in the past, remarked the CM and regretted the country was left behind due to the menace of corruption.

He said the opposition had no agenda other than the protection of looted money, however, he added that such elements would not be allowed to create hurdles in the journey of development in the country.

Past rulers did nothing for the people in their tenures and now they were gathered to protect their personalagenda only, the CM added.