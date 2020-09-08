UrduPoint.com
Elimination Of Corruption Vital For Country's Development

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 07:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information Nadeem Qureshi Tuesday said that elimination of corruption has vital importance for matchless development of the country.

In order to speed up uplift projects and resolve other problems in south Punjab, the Punjab government appointed additional chief secretary and additional IGP, according to a statement issued here.

Similarly, secretaries of some other departments were also deputed in south Punjab, he said.

PTI government believed in practical service of masses. For provision of modern facilities to ease public lives, the PTI government was employing all possible resources.

Nadeem Qureshi remarked that masses were standing by PTI policies. They would surely reject the elements, spreading disappointment among people. All the state institutions were getting stronger during the regime of PTI, he concluded.

