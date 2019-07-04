Elimination of corruption vital for ensuring progress: Usman Buzdar

People from different districts called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday

The CM listened to their problems and issued on-the-spot instructions for addressing their grievances, says a handout issued here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that he was aware of the problems and difficulties of people and his doors were open on all people all the time.

He said, "I remain in contact with people and solving their problems is my responsibility." Usman Buzdar said that during the previous governments, a cruel game was played with the economy by implementing wrong policies and added that the previous government was responsible for worst economic conditions in the province.

Now things would be done on merit, he said adding that there was no room for the corrupt elements in the province. He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had raised a strong voice against corruption and adopted a policy of zero-tolerance because the menace should be eliminated for progress and prosperity of the country.

The CM said the PTI government was taking every decision in the best interest of the country so that economy could be improved. He made it clear that injustices committed to the backward areas during the tenure of previous governments would be compensated.

The public needs were being given priority in development schemes and entire nation was our real strength, he added.