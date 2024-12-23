Open Menu

Elimination Of Crimes Against Women, Children Foremost Priority: CCPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 06:26 PM

Elimination of crimes against women, children foremost priority: CCPO

Lahore’s Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting regarding financial crimes and crimes against women and children. The meeting also reviewed performance of the Investigation Wing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Lahore’s Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting regarding financial crimes and crimes against women and children. The meeting also reviewed performance of the Investigation Wing.

The CCPO directed investigation incharges for arrest of proclaimed offenders involved in financial crimes, adding that challans and records of financial crime cases be submitted to the prosecution branch without delay. Stern departmental action will be taken if financial crime challans and records were not completed on time, he warned.

Elimination of crimes against women and children is a top priority of the chief minister; he said and urged a quick resolution of such cases. The CCPO instructed field officers to strictly follow a zero-tolerance policy regarding crimes against vulnerable communities.

The Lahore police must carry out their duties with hard work and dedication to protect life, property and honour of the citizens, he concluded.

The meeting was attended by SSP (Investigations Wing) Muhammad Naveed, divisional SPs, DSPs and others.

Related Topics

Lahore Resolution Police Women Top

Recent Stories

PITB Holds Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony at ASTP

PITB Holds Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony at ASTP

4 minutes ago
 Atalanta fight back to take top spot in Serie A, R ..

Atalanta fight back to take top spot in Serie A, Roma hit five

4 minutes ago
 IESCO catches 4,245 power pilferers since Septembe ..

IESCO catches 4,245 power pilferers since September 2023: Muhammad Naeem Jan

4 minutes ago
 Light rain in Lahore affects LESCO transmission sy ..

Light rain in Lahore affects LESCO transmission system

4 minutes ago
 Earthquake jolts KP and AJK

Earthquake jolts KP and AJK

4 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condoles with Raza Hayat Hiraj

Mohsin Naqvi condoles with Raza Hayat Hiraj

4 minutes ago
Elimination of crimes against women, children fore ..

Elimination of crimes against women, children foremost priority: CCPO

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratu ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulates cricket team

4 minutes ago
 Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan remembered

Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan remembered

4 minutes ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PJA

Christmas celebrations held at PJA

4 minutes ago
 Netherlands, UNFPA celebrate transformative journe ..

Netherlands, UNFPA celebrate transformative journey of women and youth-led organ ..

10 minutes ago
 CM launch largest-ever phase-II scholarship progra ..

CM launch largest-ever phase-II scholarship program worth Rs4bn

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan