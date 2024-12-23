Elimination Of Crimes Against Women, Children Foremost Priority: CCPO
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 06:26 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Lahore’s Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting regarding financial crimes and crimes against women and children. The meeting also reviewed performance of the Investigation Wing.
The CCPO directed investigation incharges for arrest of proclaimed offenders involved in financial crimes, adding that challans and records of financial crime cases be submitted to the prosecution branch without delay. Stern departmental action will be taken if financial crime challans and records were not completed on time, he warned.
Elimination of crimes against women and children is a top priority of the chief minister; he said and urged a quick resolution of such cases. The CCPO instructed field officers to strictly follow a zero-tolerance policy regarding crimes against vulnerable communities.
The Lahore police must carry out their duties with hard work and dedication to protect life, property and honour of the citizens, he concluded.
The meeting was attended by SSP (Investigations Wing) Muhammad Naveed, divisional SPs, DSPs and others.
