Elimination of drug dealers among top priorities of police: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir on Friday said that permanent elimination of drug dealers was among top priorities of police so that future of young generation could be saved.

In this regard, parents, teachers, educational institutions and law enforcement agencies along with other stakeholders would have to play their role for putting the accused involved in such crimes behind the bars.

He said that for the permanent elimination of drugs from society, police teams in all districts were engaged, adding that operations against drug peddlers would further be enhanced. A timely step with mutual strategy was need of the hour, he maintained.

He expressed these views while addressing a session held for the elimination of drugs in vicinity of educational institutions at Central Police Office.

During the session, Prosecutor General Punjab Rana Arif Kamal Noon, Regional Director ANF Brig. Rashid Minhas, Secretary Excise and Taxation Wajih Ullah, IG Prison Shahid Saleem Baig, Addl IG Investigation Fiaz Ahmad, CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed, Secretary Higher education Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman, Vice Chancellor UET Dr. Manzur Sarwar, Vice-chancellor Lahore College for Women University Dr. Bushra Mirza, Professor Ali Hashmi from King Edward Medical University along with other senior officers and directors of other educational and government departments were present.

Earlier, breaking of the chain of drugs supply, the arrest of accused, eradication of networks, and issues faced in this regard were discussed at length and the participants of the session gave their suggestions and opinions.

Addl IG Operations Inam Ghani while briefing about operations against drug dealers in Punjab said that from 1st of January 2019 to up till now, cases had been registered against 56,807 drug dealers while 57,665 accused had been arrested. About 1,259 kg heroin and 23,497 Kg hashish were also recovered during the period.

Giving details about the operations in the vicinity of educational institutes, he shared that during this time period, 838 cases had been registered in a campaign against drugs dealers, whereas during intelligence based operations, 875 accused had been arrested and 7.391 kg heroin and 529 kg hashish were recovered from them.

In the session, participants also highlighted different aspects including registration of private hostels, capacity building of officers and officials, awareness seminars, mock exercises, responsibilities of teachers and parents and also role of law enforcement agencies and others.