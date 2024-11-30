Elimination Of Inactive Centers At Punjab University Begins
Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The elimination of inactive centers has started in Punjab University. Centers that are causing financial loss to the university will also be closed.
Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ali has eliminated several unnecessary centers. The VC eliminated the centers using emergency powers.
Only one faculty member was working on several centers. The respective centers also failed to achieve their targets.
Seven unnecessary centers of the Punjab University associated with school of Chemistry have been closed. Four unnecessary centers have been closed in the Faculty of Quality Systems Engineering, while three in the Faculty of Life Sciences, and one inactive center has been eliminated in the Faculty of Chemicals.
