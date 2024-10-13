Elimination of IPPs deal clause lauded

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) It is a great achievement that the government managed to eliminate an important clause in agreements with IPPs, noted energy expert Aftab Maikan said.

He told APP that such clauses are eliminated with the mutual consensus of the stakeholders.

"It will support the government in production of cheaper electricity that will boost industrial production," he added and lauded the role of the government that it was focusing on renewable energy sources including wind, solar and hydro power generation.

It is worth mentioning here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that five independent power producers (IPPs) have agreed to voluntarily negotiate their power purchase agreements with the government.

The move, as claimed by the power minister, would save Rs411 billion and bring down the per unit electricity tariff by Rs0.71.