Elimination Of IPPs Deal Clause Lauded
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) It is a great achievement that the government managed to eliminate an important clause in agreements with IPPs, noted energy expert Aftab Maikan said.
He told APP that such clauses are eliminated with the mutual consensus of the stakeholders.
"It will support the government in production of cheaper electricity that will boost industrial production," he added and lauded the role of the government that it was focusing on renewable energy sources including wind, solar and hydro power generation.
It is worth mentioning here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that five independent power producers (IPPs) have agreed to voluntarily negotiate their power purchase agreements with the government.
The move, as claimed by the power minister, would save Rs411 billion and bring down the per unit electricity tariff by Rs0.71.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police conducts search operation in Race Course area2 minutes ago
-
Christian Community Larkana celebrate annual 53rd holy pilgrimage of Bibi Mariyum in Church2 minutes ago
-
Sports Directorate organizes Annual Fun Sports Day2 minutes ago
-
Advocate Javed Najam-ul-Saqib elected as AJK Supreme Court Bar Association President2 minutes ago
-
LDA completes digital mapping of 7,000 illegal commercial buildings in Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Woman falls prey to 'honor' killing in Swat2 minutes ago
-
Seven gamblers arrested during raid2 minutes ago
-
Govt plans to integrate MoHR helpline for coordination between police, media & victims2 minutes ago
-
AJK all set to celebrate 77th founding anniversary of AJK government on October 242 minutes ago
-
Five injured in road accident12 minutes ago
-
WASA ensures no stagnant water on mosque, school and hospital routes12 minutes ago
-
'No democratic person can go against constitutional package': Ahsan Iqbal12 minutes ago