Open Menu

Elimination Of IPPs Deal Clause Lauded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Elimination of IPPs deal clause lauded

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) It is a great achievement that the government managed to eliminate an important clause in agreements with IPPs, noted energy expert Aftab Maikan said.

He told APP that such clauses are eliminated with the mutual consensus of the stakeholders.

"It will support the government in production of cheaper electricity that will boost industrial production," he added and lauded the role of the government that it was focusing on renewable energy sources including wind, solar and hydro power generation.

It is worth mentioning here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that five independent power producers (IPPs) have agreed to voluntarily negotiate their power purchase agreements with the government.

The move, as claimed by the power minister, would save Rs411 billion and bring down the per unit electricity tariff by Rs0.71.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Electricity Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

19 hours ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

19 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

20 hours ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

20 hours ago
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

1 day ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

2 days ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan