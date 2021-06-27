Elimination of land-grabbers top priority of police: SSP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Senior-Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Operations) Islamabad, Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer has said that the force was determined to eliminate land mafia in the city.

He said as envisioned by the incumbent government, the police would fight out the land-grabbers and in this regard, a grand operation was already in progress.

He said the police conducted an operation against land-grabbers in the area of Sihala Police Station.

He said that the action was taken on the complaint from a citizen as SP (Rural) was directed for immediate action.

Following these directions, Sihala police under supervision of SP (Rural) Nosherwan Ali and headed by DSP Rukhsar Medhi, SHO Sihala Police station along with other officials conducted operation and arrested 2 land-grabbers namely Waseem Abbas and Adeel, residents of Chontra Rawalpindi, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The accused have criminal track records in Islamabad and Rawalpindi police stations. Further investigation from other suspects is underway.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman and DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar have appreciated the performance of Sihala police station. IGP Islamabad has categorically ordered all police officers to continue crackdown against land-grabbers in the Capital. He said that the prime responsibility of police was to protect the lives and property of citizens and all out efforts would be made in this regard.