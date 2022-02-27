UrduPoint.com

Elimination Of Land-grabbing Mafia Top Priority: IGP

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2022 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Police have apprehended 06 land grabbers during its operation against land grabbing mafia in the city, a police spokesman said.

He said that, a grand operation against land grabbers is going on following the special directions of Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, said a press release.

On Saturday, police received a call from a citizen that some land grabbers and their operatives were trying to occupy his land. SP Rural Zia Uddin immediately directed DSP Koral to respond to the scene following which DSP, SHO along with team responded timely and arrested 06 accused. Police team also seized weapons and a Vigo vehicle.

A case FIR No. 445/22 u/s 506ii/447/511/109/148/149 PPC in PS Koral has been registered against the accused.

The arrested land grabbers were identified as Tasawar Iqbal, Nasir, Ehtasham, Rabnawaz, Imran Shoukat and Zakir. The accused told during investigation that they were occupying the land on behalf of notorious land grabber Farrukh Khokhar.

IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has said that Islamabad police is active against qabza Mafia and its operatives.

Such elements should be brought to justice in any case. Illegal occupation of any citizen's property will not be tolerated at all. Citizens are also requested to report any such incident to the police immediately.

