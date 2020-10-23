Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that elimination of polio disease was a priority of the government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that elimination of polio disease was a priority of the government.

In his message on World Polio day, the CM maintained that all-out resources were being utilized to give a polio free future to children. The Health Department, as well as the administration, was activated to overcome polio disease, he added.

The Punjab government has devised anti-polio SOPs in the light of WHO guidelines and monitoring of observance of these SOPs was being carried out as well, he said.

The CM appealed to parents to administer anti-polio drops to their children to save them from thedisease. The society was also duty-bound to play its role for a polio-free Pakistan because theanti-polio drive was aimed at saving future of children, concluded the CM.