UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elimination Of Polio Govt's Priority: Chief Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:26 PM

Elimination of polio govt's priority: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that elimination of polio disease was a priority of the government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that elimination of polio disease was a priority of the government.

In his message on World Polio day, the CM maintained that all-out resources were being utilized to give a polio free future to children. The Health Department, as well as the administration, was activated to overcome polio disease, he added.

The Punjab government has devised anti-polio SOPs in the light of WHO guidelines and monitoring of observance of these SOPs was being carried out as well, he said.

The CM appealed to parents to administer anti-polio drops to their children to save them from thedisease. The society was also duty-bound to play its role for a polio-free Pakistan because theanti-polio drive was aimed at saving future of children, concluded the CM.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister World Polio Government Of Punjab Punjab From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE’s efforts in eradicating polio globally is s ..

31 minutes ago

UAE hosts 4th meeting of GCC Ministerial Committee ..

46 minutes ago

Doctors, lawyers and patwari's strike continues on ..

45 seconds ago

KP assembly passes resolution condemning tirade of ..

47 seconds ago

Power generation of Tarbela dam reaches to its low ..

48 seconds ago

12 outlaws arrested; Police recover over 3.5 kg ch ..

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.