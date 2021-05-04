UrduPoint.com
Elimination Of Poverty Top Priority Of Government: Zartaj Gul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:57 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Monday said elimination of poverty was the top most priority of the government as it was taking different steps in that regard.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the government was making all out efforts to uplift the living standards of the downtrodden people.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government had started several programmes for the poor segment of society including ehsas programme, koi bhooka na soye,shelter homes,health cards and kamyab jawan programme to facilitate them.

She said the government was working to resolve all national issues but not protecting just personal interests as like the previous governments of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party, adding PPP and PML-N were production of corruption.

Replying to a question, she said if the government wanted to give right of vote to overseas Pakistanis.

Zartaj Gul said the government had proposed to use electronic voting system during the elections to make the electoral process transparent.

