Elimination Of Self-interested Constitutional Amendments Is Imperative. "Khwaja Rameez Hassan"

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th March, 2021) PMLQ Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan said that The federation and the education system were weakened in the name of provincial autonomy.

Implementation of one unit education policy after reforms is a national demand.

He said Elimination of self-interested constitutional amendments is imperative. He more added that The amendments of the previous governments were aimed at prolonging the rule. Which caused irreparable damage to the state and the state structure.