UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elimination Of Self-interested Constitutional Amendments Is Imperative. "Khwaja Rameez Hassan"

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 11:00 AM

Elimination of self-interested constitutional amendments is imperative.

The federation and the education system were weakened in the name of provincial autonomy. Implementation of one unit education policy after reforms is a national demand. "Deputy Secretary Information PML-Q"

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th March, 2021) PMLQ Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan said that The federation and the education system were weakened in the name of provincial autonomy.

Implementation of one unit education policy after reforms is a national demand.

He said Elimination of self-interested constitutional amendments is imperative. He more added that The amendments of the previous governments were aimed at prolonging the rule. Which caused irreparable damage to the state and the state structure.

Related Topics

Education

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 23, 2021 in Pakistan

46 minutes ago

Local Press: Industrial strategy, roadmap to make ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sultan Al Qasimi directs organisation of Sharjah C ..

10 hours ago

Fortnightly COVID-19 PCR mandatory for unvaccinate ..

10 hours ago

Saudi Arabia announces new initiative to resolve Y ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.