Elimination Of Terrorism Top Priority Of Police: RPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 07:34 PM

Newly appointed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abdul Ghafoor Afridi on Thursday said that eliminating the menace of terrorism from the region and establishing peace was the top priority

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 )

He expressed these views during a meeting with media representatives, retired employees of the police department, and former DIG Prisons Sardar Bin Yameen Khan Miyankhel here in his office.

He said the police would take steps to eradicate the scourge of terrorism besides controlling crimes.

He said the citizens could also send confidential messages about any suspicious person or activity.

The regional police chief said it was the responsibility of the police to protect the lives, property, honor, and dignity of the people, adding, the police would fulfill its responsibility even at the cost of their lives. He said the sacrifices of the police force would not be allowed to go in vain.

He said the welfare of the department was also among his priorities. On this occasion, the people also submitted an application regarding their problems, on which the RPO issued instructions for their immediate solution.

