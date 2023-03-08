UrduPoint.com

Elisa Analyser Test Machine Installed At Polyclinic

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 07:20 PM

The federal government has installed the Elisa Analyser test machine at Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital to diagnose various diseases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The federal government has installed the Elisa Analyser test machine at Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital to diagnose various diseases.

According to an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, now various tests will be conducted from this machine including hepatitis B and C, HIV, and hormones.

He said that facility of expensive tests like FT3, FT4, T3, T4 and TSH will also be available in the hospital besides Vitamin-A, B, C and D deficiency.

Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel said that the best healthcare services will be ensured at federal hospitals and with the induction of this machine, poor patients will not go to private labs.

He said that under the health reforms agenda, the present government was making sincere efforts to provide standard healthcare facilities at all federal government hospitals.

