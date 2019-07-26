Elite class culture in jails mocks law; against Islamic spirit, human rights: Firdous

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said the elite class culture in jails is mocking at the law which is against the Islamic spirit and human rights.

Talking to media, she said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had come into power to end this discrimination from the society, adding, "The A, B and C class nomination of jails is creating disparity among the prisoners and if this distinction could not be finished in prisons then it would be a greater ill for the social fabric hence disrupting social equality." "The public had seen how the elite (political big guns) in prison had been doing in the jails. There apathetic attitude was the mockery of the law," she added.

Referring to the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's criticism on Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said that political pygmies were trying to boost their stature by criticizing him. "They should perform well to reclaim their position in their provincial government of Sindh," she added.

They [PPP] should declare war against poverty, to improve poor healthcare facilities, bringing the thousands of out of school children back to school in Sindh and they should resist against corruption and dishonest practices, the SAPM said.

"The pain for media did not suite them as their heirs were present to protect their rights. Media had never forgotten the time when newspapers' publications had been to a single page," she noted.

Firdous said that freedom of media and safeguarding their rights was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan which also inculcates an ideal and conducive environment for the media fraternity.

"Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shall mourn the failure of his Black Day which the people have clearly rejected due to their ill practices and adopted the narrative of Pakistan.

They have personal pain in their hearts which was due to their alleged involvement in Benami properties and fake accounts case. They should justify the plundering of public money other than making misleading criticism," she said.