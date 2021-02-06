UrduPoint.com
Elite, Dolphin Asked To Ensure Thorough Patrolling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry has directed the Elite and Dolphin force to ensure thorough patrolling in the district to control crimes.

During a briefing on Saturday, he said that it is the first and foremost duty of the Elite and Dolphin force to ensure safety and security on roads including motorways, express highways and other routes.

He said that officer of Elite and Dolphin should not keep sitting in their vehicles parked along the roads, but they should perform their duties diligently by ensuring thorough patrolling on all main and small roads.

