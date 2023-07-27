Elite force escorts processions of 8th Muharram

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 11:14 PM

The 8th Muharram's procession of Alam-o- Zuljanah, surrounded by heavy police and elite force, was taken out from Imambargah Punjtani Attock city on Thursday with religious enthusiasm under auspices of Anjumane Janisarhan Hussain, which was participated by a large number of mourners

The Azadars were reciting Nohas in groups, who also performed "Zanjeerzani" and "Matum" by beating their chests and offering Zuhrain prayer at Fowarh Chowk.

Addressing the mourners, Allama Syed Farhan Haider has said that Karbala is a lesson-teaching incident of human history, which gives the message of upholding righteousness and truth to mankind for their eternal success.

Hazart Imam Hussain (AS) is not only a great hero of our Islamic history but is the symbol of a unique philosophy and way of life which draws a line of demarcation between noble and evil forces, he further said.

Similarly, this incident foiled the nefarious designs of devilish forces of Yazidiat against the righteousness of Hussainiat, he maintained. However it is the need of the hour, that we should realize our responsibilities as a nation and fails the designs of anti-Islam forces by promoting unity and religious harmony among our ranks, he urged.

Later on, the procession after passing through its traditional routes ended peacefully at Imambargah Hussania Attock Cantonment in the evening. Following the recent terrorism incidents, law enforcement agencies have made unprecedented security arrangements for the peaceful holding of 8th Muharram processions.

All roads leading to the venue of the procession were heavily guarded and procession routes were barbed with iron wire and manned by elite force and rangers to handle any untoward situation.

The personnel of intelligence agencies also remained busy with the identification of outlaws and troublemakers. While deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza other district administration officials visited Imambargahs and procession's route at intervals to monitor the security arrangements.

Under strict security Sabeels of water and milk were also set up by the procession organizers with the collaboration of the tehsil municipal administration at the different points to facilitate the mourners; while a special mobile medical team and Rescue 1122 also provided medical treatment among the mourners on the spot.

