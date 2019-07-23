Elite force Jawans get performance-based cash awards

UrduPoint.com
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan Tuesday distributed cash awards among elite force Jawans on the basis of their performance in combating criminals.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO said that the process of accountability and rewarding best performers was a continuous feature of police system.

He congratulated the prize winners saying they were selected after their performance was rated as outstanding among their colleagues.

He said that those showing poor performance or were involved in corruption would face action.

He said that in addition to worldly prizes, the best performers would also receive the best prize on the Judgment Day on performing his duty flawlessly for providing justice to the aggrieved persons.

